The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Board of Directors announced the selection of a new interim chief executive officer this week.
The board announced on Wednesday that former CEO Joanne Ellis, who had served in the position for 13 years, was no longer with the organization. Replacing her will be Michelle Downing, who is also the director of membership and marketing for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
The board stated in a press release that Downing brings a wealth of management experience and interactions with local businesses and nonprofits to the food bank.
“There’s a lot going on and a lot to learn, but I’m diving in with both feet, and I’m just really excited about getting to know more about the community food bank,” Downing said. “I’m excited to help people learn more about what we do, how we can help them and getting the food out to those that need it most.”
Downing is a board member for the 4G Foundation and Hands of Hope. She is also a Rotarian and soon to be alumni of the chamber’s LEADership Yuba-Sutter program.
“The Board of Directors and I are delighted that Michelle will be taking the lead at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank,” said Marni Sanders, chair of the food bank’s board, in a press release. “We are excited to see the positive impact that Michelle’s leadership will have on the organization.”
The food bank provides food to the community through different federal and state government programs. Last year, the food bank distributed approximately one million pounds of food to the Yuba-Sutter community.
During the ongoing coronavirus situation, the food bank also established a home delivery program to assist the area’s most vulnerable population who are at risk of contracting the virus by grocery shopping for themselves.
Downing said operations and programs will not be impacted by the transition and will continue as normal. Along with the change in leadership, the organization created a new Facebook page (@ysfoodbank). While the organization’s website address is still the same — www.yuba-sutterfoodbank.com — they are in the latter stages of taking a new website live. More information will be shared on Facebook as it becomes available, Downing said.
Ellis declined to comment on Thursday.