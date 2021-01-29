Some 20 percent of households are now food insecure and many families are unable to have balanced meals, said Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
Harlan said area food pantries are working with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank to secure and distribute items that provide the proper nutrition required for good health.
Harlan said many food pantries have yet to slow down distributions.
“Some are seeing a continuing increase compared to a year ago, while others are reporting things have slowed a bit,” he said.
Michelle Downing, chief executive officer with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, said the optimum way to help is through monetary donations.
“We can turn a donated dollar into more meals. We work with manufacturers, retailers, and farmers to secure healthy food,” Downing said. “Every dollar donated means more meals on the tables of families.”
To help with funding, an additional funding was received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of the emergency food and shelter program, Harlan said.
The distribution of those funds is currently taking place, with awards locally being split between food needs and shelter needs.
Harlan said the amounts awarded to Yuba County are $35,768, with Sutter County getting $60,198.
In addition, there is a high probability that each county will receive $20,000 more from the state, he said.
For more information on how to get involved with the food bank, visit www.feedingys.org.