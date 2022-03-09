On the second Wednesday of every month, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank with help from the Rotary Club of Marysville distributes food to families and individuals who rely on these efforts to survive.
On Wednesday, volunteers from the Rotary Club and Yuba-Sutter Food Bank were at Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter’s ReStore in Marysville to hand out boxes full of food items to passing cars who lined up to receive the welcomed goods.
Vanessa Helder, a member of the Rotary Club of Marysville and CEO of The Helders Photography in Marysville, said the monthly food distribution started in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the everyday lives of the most vulnerable in the community.
“The hardest thing was I was the 100th president of the Rotary Club of Marysville and then the pandemic hit and it’s very hard to be president of a social club when you can’t be social,” Helder said. “So this is something we adopted so that we could do something to help serve the community.”
The Rotary club’s involvement with this specific distribution began after Jeff Stephens with SAYlove reached out to Helder and asked if the club would be willing to help.
“He (Stephens) was doing things with SAYlove and Lead Yuba-Sutter was doing things and I told Jeff that if he needed any help, you know we’ve got Rotarians that can come help,” Helder said. “And so, he would call and say, ‘Vanessa, can we get six volunteers?’ It’s like, ‘OK, I’m on it.’ And we’d get people and so we started doing this. We just wanted to help Marysville and that’s what we’ve been doing and it’s wonderful.”
Helder said the kinds of items people receive each month can vary, but most receive enough food that will last them anywhere from a few days to a week.
“There’s fruits and grains and pastas and different things like that, cereals, beans, all different kinds,” Helder said.
She said the feedback she gets from those who are helped is usually very positive.
“They’re always thankful for us helping. … Very appreciative,” Helder said.
In order to receive food during these distribution events, people can not only connect with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank but also come to any event so long as they meet certain criteria.
“We have two programs that run simultaneously at any of our distributions such as this. We have our USDA which almost everybody qualifies for who needs food,” Claudia Long, a volunteer coordinator for Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, said. “We just ask that you go by the zip codes that we have because we have 15 or 16 distributions and each one is designated a zip code. This is the Marysville zip code, so we ask that you live in this area zip code and be low income.”
She said people in need can come to any distribution and show identification or something that shows a physical address, such as a utility bill. She said the threshold to be considered low-income and thus qualify for food distribution is currently about $1,400 per month for a single person.
“We also have our silver fox … program specifically for older community members, 60 and over and low income. … They get an additional amount of food,” Long said.
The food that is provided for these distributions comes from various sources within the community and the federal government.
“The food … most of it is donations from our community,” Long said. “All of our stores – Raley’s, Bel-Air, Walmart, Sam’s Club – all of the stores in Yuba and Sutter County, almost all of them donate to us. Some of it is ordered from the USDA physically to give, to provide food for these giveaways. … Most of the donations are from local stores.”
Long said along with food distribution events at fixed locations, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank also will go and hand out food at places such as senior apartments to reach community members who are not able to easily get out and make it to more traditional outreach efforts.