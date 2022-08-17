In order to serve a large demand for nutritious groceries to low-income families, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way partnered with the Yuba City Grocery Outlet last month to organize the fundraiser Cash for Food Drive.
Throughout the entire month of July, over $21,000 was raised and distributed to 13 food providers in the Yuba-Sutter area.
According to officials, Grocery Outlet contributed to the majority of the donations. The store was able to raise over $18,000 with the Freedom From Hunger promotion, a deal offered to customers who donate funds to the food drive in exchange for a future discount with Grocery Outlet.
While the food drive closed on July 31, donations were still accepted through Aug. 8, according to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way website.
After seeing an increased demand for healthy groceries from low-income families at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and other local food providers, United Way and Grocery Outlet set out to “put a solid dent in serving that demand,” officials said. Executive Director for Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Bob Harlan said that there is a significant demand for nutritious foods, but families often struggle to purchase them.
“There is a major increase in demand as low-income families are being hit hard by the high inflation rate, which has seen sharp jumps in the cost of food, rent and utilities among other things,” Harlan said in a statement. “And with a lot of the federal and state government aid during the pandemic going away, families are struggling.”
All proceeds from the food drive were donated to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, the Foothill Food Pantry and several religious organizations, the website said.
Along with the Cash for Food Drive, United Way has also established a Holiday Turkey Drive in association with Results Radio. The food drive garnered enough donations to feed an estimated 6,000 people last November and December, officials said.
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way has also coordinated the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program for the last 24 years. This year, the program was able to distribute nearly $475,000 for food and emergency shelter in Yuba and Sutter counties, officials said.