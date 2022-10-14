The semiannual multicultural food fair at Yuba City High School returned on Friday to raise funds for different clubs and student organizations on campus.
Nearly 20 different student organizations – including the ceramics club, military, orchestra, Punjabi club and Spanish Honors Society – participated to raise money for various club activities.
Every fall and spring, the food fair gives students an opportunity to sell food and drink items to fund club activities, events, meetings and uniforms, said Stacey Dutra, director of the associated student body at Yuba City High School.
Because selling food on campus is prohibited, the food fair is hosted in front of the school off campus. B Street between Clark Avenue and Cooper Avenue was closed for the event between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday to give students space to participate in the food fair.
“It’s a lot like a street fair. I think that gives it more attention from students and community members. We have parents and young kids visit sometimes,” Dutra said.
In order to take part, student organizations must submit a proposal detailing the items they want to sell, their budget and proof that the item was approved for sale by all club members.
Duplicate food items are not allowed. Once a certain food is claimed by a participating group, other clubs must decide on a separate item, the Appeal previously reported.
The food fair raises about $4,000, but each club has its own goals to meet each year, Dutra said.
Elias Ashly, a senior at Yuba City High School and president of the ceramics club, said that their goal this year is to raise enough funds for club T-shirts or a party for the end of the year.
Ashly and fellow club members sold root beer floats along with Halloween candy bags featuring handmade, ceramic ornaments.
Other student organizations like the fashion club sold chocolate-covered fruit to send students in the Fashion 2 class on a field trip to San Francisco to see a fashion show during San Francisco Fashion Week.
Stacy Starkey, a teacher’s aid for the Fashion 2 class, said members of the fashion club and students from the fashion class also sold fabric pumpkins to pay for the trip.
Aside from generating funds, the food fair also gives students the opportunity to increase their visibility with their classmates. Clubs and organizations are able to connect with fellow students and attract more interest in their work.
“I love the student involvement and participation. There’s a real emphasis on clubs for this event that helps generate membership,” Dutra said.
The Yuba City High School food fair allows students to expand upon their leadership and communication skills as well engage with service activities for their club or organization, she said.
“This event provides students with an opportunity to get excited about school,” Dutra said. “It makes me smile to see kids out here, selling their food and supporting each other.”