In an effort to thank local first responders, Sarb Thiara and Money Dhami organized a food giveaway this week.
“We really wanted to thank (first responders) for the job they’re doing,” said Thiara. “They’re out there trying to protect our farmland, our citizens, making sure people are social distancing and keeping the peace.”
Dhami, a friend of Thiara’s, said they delivered food from Cool Hand Luke’s to the Yuba City and Marysville police departments, Sutter and Yuba County sheriff’s offices, Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol, the Sutter County Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance.
“COVID-19 has brought many hardships and tough times to the world and our community,” Thiara said in a letter to the agencies. “Therefore, we wanted to take some time to let you know that we appreciate all the efforts the county has provided to this community. ...”
Dhami said if anyone in the community is in need to reach out at 682-6597.
“This took a lot of planning to get this done but we got it done as a team and (the first responders) appreciated it,” he said.