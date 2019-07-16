More than a dozen food trucks will fill a Yuba City park as part of an event this weekend.
Food Truck Mania, an event organized by the Yuba City Parks and Recreation Department, is scheduled for this Sunday from 11 a.m.-
4 p.m. at Sam Brannon Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.
“The citizens requested this and seeing the popularity of other cities who were doing, we thought it would be a good event to bring here,” said Samantha Benzel, an administrative assistant with the city. “We wanted to incorporate the event with parks and recreation activities.”
She said a cornhole tournament, which was scheduled to take place at the event, has been postponed to an event scheduled for September, but there will be cornhole boards for people to use as well as other activities.
“Sam Brannon Park has a lot of shade and restrooms, plus, it’s already city owned,” she said. “We have horseshoe pits and sand volleyball courts that people can utilize while at the event.”
She said the volleyball courts have nets but people will need to bring volleyballs and horseshoes to takes part in those activities.
Recreation Coordinator Kelsey Myers said people will be able to sample the best gourmet food truck offerings from around Northern California as well as listen to live music and family-friendly entertainment.
“Trucks will be Potato Patoto, Buckhorn Grill, Coconut’s Fish Café, Daisy’s Desserts, Drewski’s, Gameday Grill, Green Papaya, Hefty Gyros, Mac Daddy Island, Post Oak BBQ, The Sweet Spot, and Wandering Boba,” she said. “The Beer Garden will be hosted by The Yuba City Police K-9 Association.”
Music will be provided by Eazy Dub and a Kid Zone with bounce houses will be among the activities for younger attendees.
“The Yuba City Youth Commission will have a booth with information on upcoming programs, activities and to answer any questions,” she said. “They will also have some cornhole boards out for people to casually play.”
The cornhole tournament, which will be hosted by 530 Cornhole, is scheduled for the next Food Truck Mania Event on Sunday, Sept. 28.