The reopening of the local economy expanded into Brownsville Saturday with opening day of the 14th annual Brownsville Farmers Market located at the Foothill Fire Department.
It was the beginning of a summerlong venture, manager Freja Nelson said, that will help boost the Yuba County economy following multiple months of recession caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Nelson said the market space is expansive with enough room for 40 to 50 vendors, who can all adhere to proper social distancing guidelines. The market, which runs through Sept. 26, is certified with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, adhering to guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Challenge residents Elyse Bernstein, 32, and Ellen Gardin, 28, manned the COVID-19 booth, and were on hand to answer any questions while providing free facial coverings; gloves and hand sanitizer to the public.
Elyse Bernstein, who moved to the foothills from Oakland, said rural area outdoor markets have a number of advantages in times of a pandemic.
“It’s less populated with more room to be safe without impacting one’s daily life,” Bernstein said. “There’s more room to breathe.”
Ellen Gardin, also a former big city resident, said Brownsville can offer many routes for adventure during home isolation.
“There’s nature and hiking without seeing a single person,” Gardin said.
The vendors included arts and crafts; food and produce; and free children’s booths to name a few, Nelson said
All summer Nelson said there will be no fees charged for any children looking to open a booth at the market.
“I like to encourage young people to build entrepreneurial skills,” said Nelson, also a middle school teacher at Yuba Environmental Charter School.
Fees for craft vendors are $15 for the year and $25 for hot food sellers, Nelson said.
Local resident and Yuba College student Haley Bradshaw was helping run a tie-dye T-shirt booth in hopes of raising funds to pursue additional college.
There was also much to offer for aspiring gardeners as Judy Harlow said her booth is geared toward looking to upgrade home gardens and plant trees again.
Harlow said it was extremely busy shortly after the market opened at 9 a.m., with many vendors selling out of their daily allotment.
Perhaps more importantly, Harlow said, was everybody was shopping safely.
“There’s enough space here to allow for the proper six feet of distancing,” Harlow said.