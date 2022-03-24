A free health screening and testing event is set to take place on Saturday in Dobbins for area residents.
Those who attend the Foothills Health Expo, which will run from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Vivian Johnson Hall at 10034 Marysville Rd. in Dobbins, will be able to have their pulse taken and receive a check on their blood sugar and body mass index (BMI). A customized consultation tailored for every attendee also will be provided.
At the event, sponsor Weimar’s Institute of Health will be available to provide lifestyle consultations and holistic remedies.
“We’re excited to present opportunities for people to experience the best that life has to offer,” Weimar graduate student Jules Karasira, who is helping to coordinate a team of healthcare professionals for the event, said in a statement.
For more information about the health expo, Karasira can be contacted at 817-941-5826.