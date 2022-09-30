On Wednesday, Live Oak City Council candidates answered questions during a candidate forum held at Boyd Hall on the Feather River Academy campus in Yuba City.
The candidates who took part included incumbent city council members J.R. Thiara and Jeramy Chapdelaine along with Vice Mayor Bob Woten. Challenger candidates include Cruz Mora, Ashley Hernandez and Aleks Tica. The seventh candidate, Noel Grove, did not take part.
The forum was moderated by Bob Harlan, executive director for Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, and Robert Summa, editor of the Appeal-Democrat. Candidates were given the opportunity to deliver opening statements regarding their campaigns and answer questions from the moderators.
Q: The council has seen a lot of turmoil, and vitriol has been directed toward city staff. What would you do to calm things down and make sure the council and city are both working together for the benefit of the city and its residents?
Mora said that he has witnessed the hostility expressed during these meetings first-hand over the past three years. He found it disheartening to see the level of in-fighting among elected officials. Mora said that on his first day in office, he will implement a transparency policy to encourage city staff to come forward with any discrepancies they may have seen. He wants open communication among elected officials and he wants to ensure that questions asked by community members are addressed properly.
Woten said that it was difficult to keep the peace during his time as mayor and vice mayor, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said a significant issue for the city council was passing the city’s budget which was debated for months until ultimately passing with no changes to the original proposal.
Hernandez said that she would like to see more unity in the city council. She believes that finding common ground on issues would be one way to ease the discord that has been expressed. She also wants to focus on issues at hand rather than rehashing past issues or vendettas.
Chapdelaine said that the disruption between city council and city staff is what inspired him to get involved with the council nearly eight years ago. He said that working with community members, the city council and staff, and developing a strategic plan should be the main priorities of a council member. He wants to foster accountability for the leadership team and ensure that the city’s goals and expectations are met.
Tika found it unprofessional that representatives for the citizens of Live Oak were unable to work together with city staff and community members. He said that disagreements are to be expected, but professionalism must be maintained. He believes that trust and respect must be reestablished among the city council and community members in order to effectively move forward.
Thiara acknowledged that there has been turmoil in city council meetings, but believes that the disruptions are necessary if it means addressing pressing issues. He said that during his time on the council, he has been committed to asking tough questions as opposed to others who “play nice and turn a blind eye to errors in the budgeting system.”
Q: Are there any possible or current city projects that you are eager to work on should you be reelected?
Woten said that the Pennington Road project is already underway which will provide significant improvements to the street. He is also looking forward to updating the sewer system and installing new electric meters.
Hernandez also wants to prioritize the Pennington Road project due to the fact that it is frequently traveled by members of the community. She also plans to pursue grants to update the city’s sewer system.
While Chapdelaine is also looking forward to completing the Pennington Road project, he said that his focus is aligned with future projects. He plans to pursue additional grant funding to make more infrastructure improvements and projects possible.
Tika is excited to see the Pennington Road project underway and hopes to continue to improve the surrounding roads in the area. He will also focus on reutilizing the Leo Chesney Correctional Facility which permanently closed in 2011. As an ag-based community, Tika said that the facility could be used as a packing or production plant or a vocational school.
Thiara said that there are several infrastructure projects that need attention for the safety and wellbeing of residents that have been placed on hold for years. He expects costly estimates to revitalize some of the projects that were initiated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mora said that after listening to Live Oak residents in regards to which projects should become a top priority, he found that water quality is a big concern among residents. Road quality also has been brought to his attention. He looks forward to expanding commercial business opportunities and including solar farms in the city.
Q: The Sutter County Grand Jury report said the budget was not passed in a timely fashion. The response from the council included the fact that in its seven council meetings where the budget was presented for a vote, it failed each time with a 2-2 vote. It ultimately passed with a 4-0 vote and no changes were made to the budget between when it was originally presented and when it was adopted. Do you feel the council was right in delaying the ultimate approval of the budget?
Hernandez does not believe that the council was right in delaying the budget. She said that the council had opportunities to hold special budget meetings during which members who requested the meetings did not attend. She said that the delay was a big disservice to the council and the community, and council members who had questions regarding the budget should have pursued the answers in a timely manner.
Chapdelaine did not agree with the delay. He acknowledged that establishing the city’s budget is one of the most challenging responsibilities as a city council member, but issues taken with the budget should have been resolved. He said that this was especially due to the fact that many nonessential services were shut down in the city because of the council’s deadlock.
Tika said that he had never seen such discourse in a city council meeting. While the yearly budget was being debated, a month-to-month budget was issued for the city which Tika called disrespectful to Live Oak residents and city staff. He said that none of these issues would have occurred if the budget was simply passed when first presented.
Thiara said that a budget with major errors should not be passed. He believed that there were adjustments made to the budget after each financial consultation. He takes issue with the funds allocated for departments like Parks and Recreation, which he said received a $1.3 million budget during the pandemic. He asked why the department spent $350,000 more without turning in a financial report.
Mora said that as a witness to the budget discussions, he believes that the questions posed during these meetings were valid. He said that as an elected official, he will continue the line of tough questions regarding the city’s finances.
Woten said that the treatment of the budget issue was horrible. Those who couldn’t pass the budget were hurting residents and disguising the financial adjustments as benefits to them, he said.
Q: The grand jury report also pointed out that the council was unable to pass authorizations to collect taxes on the Community Financial Districts (CFDs) and special assessments for the city. In response, the council said, “Council Members Woten and Santana voted yes while Council Members Thiara and Ghag voted no, resulting in over $800,000 in lost Revenues. Instead of the City taking funds out of the general fund, the City used the ARPA funding to make up the difference for the lost revenue.” How would you prevent something like this from happening again?
Chapdelaine said that the Community Financial Districts and special assessments are tied to developer agreements and resolutions. He said because of the grand jury report, the city was able to follow the report’s recommendation and pass the tax authorization. He said with this action, nearly $900,000 will return to the general fund this year.
Tika said that tax authorizations for these financial districts fund schools, public safety and recreation in the community. He said that the city should not have had to use general funds to pay for taxes that residents have paid for years.
“Some of these (CFDs) have been going on for years and no one has complained. It wasn’t until Councilmember Ghag and Councilmember Thiara used it to sabotage the 2021/22 budget, and now it’s being sent as a message as a tax break which is absolutely ridiculous,” Tika said.
Thiara asserted that Live Oak does not have a revenue problem, but rather an issue with overtaxing and overspending. He said that the city is required to review the taxes each year to determine if they are justified and needed. He said that there is no justification for the value of the tax.
Mora said that Live Oak residents are unjustly taxed by the city which results in them paying three-times more to send their children to school compared to Yuba City despite being a smaller municipality. He said that if elected, he will repeal Ordinance 442 which imposes and levies an annual special tax on parcels of property within the city. He said that he will strive to ensure that the city has a balanced budget while also ensuring that low-income citizens do not feel the impact of overspending.
Woten said that the issue is not a tax break, but rather stealing community services from residents.
Hernandez said that pausing or removing the Community Financial Districts is not something that can be disguised as a tax break. It is intended to fund schools, police, fire and animal control departments among other essential services. She said that removing the Community Financial Districts directly impacts the general fund and the services that rely on these taxes.
Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Live Oak that has not been addressed properly?
Tika believes that the business community needs to be improved. Those who have been impacted by the pandemic or infrastructure delays are struggling to stay operating. Tika said that steps need to be taken to bring future businesses and job prospects to Live Oak.
Thiara said that growth for Live Oak will not happen until the capital infrastructure projects are completed. He said that roads are unsafe to drive and walk on and broadband internet is a necessity for businesses and the community. He believes that as an ag-based community, the city should explore opportunities to promote natural tourism through the Feather River, local mountain ranges and the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area.
Mora said that the most pressing issue facing the city is corrupt leaders. He claims that some leaders on the council are not transparent with the city’s finances and lie or fearmonger to citizens. He believes that stakeholders at the federal and state level should oversee the local government.
Woten hopes to expand commercial business within the city by opening access to broadband internet. He said that the city would be able to fund this with ARPA funds and that Live Oak residents would benefit from having access to high-speed internet.
Hernandez believes that the process of creating a business in the area should be made easier. The permit process should be streamlined and fees should be reduced to attract businesses to the area, she said. She believes that with more established business, current residents will have places to shop as well as more job opportunities. She said the city will also be able to benefit from additional tax revenue.
“We don’t need to overtax the few residents that we have here. We need to grow the amount of revenue our community is bringing in so that there is less of a burden on everyone,” Hernandez said.
Chapdelaine said that the biggest issue for Live Oak is its infrastructure. He said that while the city has industrial and commercial zones, infrastructure is not yet established in those areas to bring businesses in.