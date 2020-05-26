The Yuba Feather Museum in Forbestown will remain closed for the summer season, according to a press release.
Tours, events and meetings are suspended.
“Our mission remains the same: to preserve and present the history of the Yuba Feather Hills region,” it was stated in the press release. “However, the health and safety of our guests and volunteers are of the utmost importance and this decision was made after long and careful consideration.”
Updates will be posted on the Yuba Feather Museum Facebook page.
Since maintenance and security will continue at the museum, questions and concerns can be made at 675-1025 or on Facebook.