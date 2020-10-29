Editor’s Caution: The following story describes injuries to a murder victim that could be upsetting to many people.
Family and friends of Leola Shreves turned away from the screen that was live streaming testimony of the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy of the 94-year-old murder victim.
Dr. Ikechi Ogan talked through his findings and interpretations of the autopsy as gruesome photos of Shreves’s face, neck and back flashed on the screen.
Due to the jury being spread out in the courtroom, those who wished to observe the trial of Armando Cuadras, 31, of Yuba City, watched in the jury assembly room on the first floor of the Sutter County Superior Courthouse.
The trial resumed Thursday after being put on hold the last three days due to an individual who was in the courtroom last week reporting flu-like symptoms over the weekend.
Cuadras was arrested in April 2019 and charged with murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, and first-degree burglary. He was arrested after his DNA matched that of blood samples found inside Shreves’s Yuba City home.
Shreves’ neighbor at the time, Michael Alexander, was originally charged with her murder and spent more than three years in jail before being released due to lack of evidence.
Ogan, who said he has performed approximately 7,500 autopsies in his career, methodically described his process for Shreves’s autopsy in January 2013. Diagrams of the human body and a human head with darkened areas indicated where Shreves suffered injuries.
“The worst injuries were to the head,” Ogan said.
Shreves’s center face was smashed in, her skull was fractured, her ears were almost ripped off, and a clump of her hair on the back of her head was ripped out. In addition, her jaw was broken in two places, she suffered broken vertebrae, a broken back and broken sternum.
Eight of her ribs were broken on her left side and nine on her right. Ogan said the broken ribs could have happened from a weight being placed on her back such as someone sitting on her.
“That injury on its own would have been fatal,” Ogan said.
He said her facial injuries were consistent with the face being smashed against a hard surface. There were also red marks on her neck and shoulders.
“The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and attempted strangulation,” Ogan said.
According to Ogan, all Shreves’s injuries happened when she was alive. He estimated the entire incident lasted between 15-30 minutes, after which point Shreves would have lost consciousness.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Mani Sidhu asked Ogan if he could determine the handedness of the assailant based on the injuries and whether she could have been attacked by multiple people. Ogan said he did not have an opinion on either question.
The trial will resume this morning with the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office continuing to present its case.