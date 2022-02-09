Recreation staff on the Upper Lake and Grindstone Ranger districts are now recruiting volunteers for Mendocino National Forest.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, the Upper Lake Ranger District has a campground host opportunity at the Middle Creek campground.
“Volunteer campground hosts will have water, trash, electrical and septic hook-up services,” the release said. “Campground hosts must have a self-contained trailer or RV and be willing to provide visitor information and perform light maintenance work.”
The Stonyford off-highway vehicle (OHV) program also offers volunteer opportunities. “Volunteers provide basic trail maintenance and can register for training on all-terrain vehicle and motorcycle riding and chainsaw operation certification,” the release said. “Volunteers can also sign up to patrol trails and report trail conditions and maintenance issues.”
The Grindstone Ranger District will soon begin recruiting campground hosts for Fouts and Letts Lake campgrounds.
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to visit www.volunteer.gov to create a volunteer profile and apply for positions in the forest.
“Volunteering provides a great opportunity to improve forests, learn about resource management and meet new people,” the release said.
For more information about Upper Lake District volunteer opportunities, contact Laura Bates at 707-275-1423 or email laura.bates@usda.gov.
For more information about the Stonyford OHV program or Grindstone District volunteer opportunities, contact Paige Makowski at 530-963-1327 or email paige.makowski@usda.gov.