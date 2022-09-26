SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Forest Service has started a criminal investigation into the cause of the Mosquito fire and seized equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission from PG&E.

The utility, said in the Saturday filing that Forest Service and Cal Fire officials said in an initial assessment that “that the fire started in the area of the utility’s power line on National Forest System lands and that the USFS is performing a criminal investigation into the 2022 Mosquito fire.”

