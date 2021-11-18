The United States Forest Service will host two virtual job fairs to recruit wildland firefighters for the Mendocino National Forest’s On-Call Wildland Fire Program.
“The Mendocino National Forest sponsors 10 OC crews for fire suppression, forest staffing, fuels projects and other duties,” a release issued by the Forest Service said. “Each crew consists of 15 on-call personnel and three to five agency personnel.”
The virtual job fairs will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The two virtual job fairs will be identical in format and will cover the OC program, training opportunities and hiring process, according to the release.
“Becoming a wildland firefighter is a great career opportunity for anyone who likes to be outdoors, hike, travel and gain leadership skills,” said Shilo Springstead, fire training officer.
The Forest Service will also host hiring events in January 2022 and provide basic fire training in February and March. According to the release, crews will be paid during training and, after training is completed, crews must complete an arduous pack test before being rostered for the upcoming 2022 fire year.
Interested participants can register for the program and job fair at https://bit.ly/MNF-fire-register.
The virtual job fairs will be held online via Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/MNF-job-fair.