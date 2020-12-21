Four athletes, re-creating the route of an expedition of 17 members of the Donner Party, arrived at Johnson’s Ranch near Wheatland around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, making the 100-mile journey in five days.
Ultra-athletes Bob Crowley, Tim Twietmeyer, Jennifer Hemmen and Elke Reimer started their journey on Dec. 16 at Donner Lake 174 years to the day from when the Donner Party group started out in search of help for the rest of the members that were snowbound and trapped in the Sierra Nevada mountains. It took the original group 33 days to make the journey and seven of the 17 survived.
Bill Holmes is a member of the Oregon-California Trails Association and Wheatland Historical Society. He was one of about 30 people who met the team when they reached their end point on Sunday. The group that met the team was made up of the Johnson’s Ranch manager, family and the team’s support crew.
Each team member walked into Johnson’s Ranch holding photos of the 17 members who made the original trip in 1846. Upon arriving, they placed the photos on the ground in front of the signpost that read “Johnson’s Ranch,” according to Holmes.
“As they came in it was very solemn,” Holmes said. “… It was very touching.”
Holmes has worked for the last several years at learning about immigrant trails that run from the East to the West Coast including the one that leads into Johnson’s Ranch. The team contacted him when trying to re-create the original group’s route and Holmes told them about the location of Johnson’s Ranch.
He said historians have always been interested in what the route the Forlorn Hope, as the original group was called, was like and what made the difference with this group is going out and walking in their footsteps.
“There’s no substitute for going out on the ground,” Holmes said.
While days four and five of the trip were fairly flat and mostly on roads, days two and three were the toughest for the team, according to Forlorn Hope Expedition public relations representative Judy DePuy.
Overnight after their first day, heavy wet snow fell making day two a challenge. Most of the day, the team was in snowshoes and dealt with white thorn and manzanita plants. Day three was the longest day, with the team covering 26 miles and an elevation change of 13,000 feet.
The team crossed the American River, which has no footbridge, by finding a fairly shallow area to make it across. The next mile after crossing the river took nearly four hours because of the rough and steep terrain.
Holmes said once the team saw the valley and was out of the snowy mountains they must have felt the same way the original group did when nearing the end of their journey.