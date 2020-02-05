Former television and movie actor Shaun Weiss, 40, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Wednesday after his arrest on Jan. 26 for burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Weiss, who is well-known for playing the character Goldberg in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks,” was charged with two counts of burglary after he was found in a vehicle inside a garage at a residence in the 600 block of 11th St., in Marysville. Weiss allegedly gained access to the car by shattering the passenger side window and was displaying symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the Marysville Police Department.
On Jan. 27, Weiss pleaded not guilty to the two felony burglary counts.
On Wednesday morning, Weiss appeared in custody at Yuba County Superior Court and had the public defender’s office appointed to represent him on a misdemeanor charge of entering a commercial establishment during business hours with the intent to commit larceny under $950 that allegedly took place on Jan. 25. His court appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to the new misdemeanor charge.
Yuba County Probation was ordered by Judge Kathleen O’Connor to write a report on Weiss to determine if he is eligible for the county’s drug court program. Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said the report will go to District Attorney Clint Curry for him to weigh in.
Weiss is scheduled to appear for his drug diversion eligibility hearing on March 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Yuba County Superior Court.
“If approved, he will be in rehab and get wrap-around services from probation, and other social services agencies to help him become clean and sober,” Sorbello said.
Successful completion of the drug court program would mean his cases would be dismissed. The program takes about 18-24 months, according to Sorbello.
“If he isn’t approved for drug court, he would be treated like any other criminal defendant outside of the drug court setting,” Sorbello said.
Weiss was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing this Friday, but that was vacated pending his drug court hearing.
As of late Wednesday, Weiss remains in Yuba County Jail on $50,000 bail.