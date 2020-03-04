A former actor known for his role in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks” was approved for admission into Yuba County’s drug diversion program.
Shaun Weiss, 40, of Van Nuys, has been held in Yuba County Jail since Jan. 26 after he was arrested for burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine. Marysville police found Weiss in a car inside a garage in a residence in Marysville. He had broken the window to gain entry to the vehicle.
Weiss was charged with two counts of burglary and a misdemeanor count for entering a commercial establishment with the intent to commit larceny.
On Tuesday, Weiss appeared before Judge Debra Givens who said she reviewed the probation’s department report and agreed with their recommendation that Weiss should be admitted into the program.
Being in the program, Weiss will be in rehab and will get services from probation and other social agencies to help him become clean and sober. The program takes 18-24 months and if he successfully completes the program his charges would be dismissed.
“Addressing a drug addiction is never easy,” Givens told Weiss.
Givens said Weiss would be able to complete his rehab at a location in Los Angeles but pushed his release date one week to allow for the logistics of his transfer and admission to be worked out. Weiss is scheduled to return to court on March 10 at 8:30 a.m. to enter a plea to his charges and be released for transfer to Los Angeles.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Weiss said.