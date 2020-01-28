A former movie and television actor was arrested for burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance in Marysville, according to a press release from the Marysville Police Department.
Shaun Weiss, 40, of Van Nuys, was arrested just before 7 a.m. on Sunday when police responded to a call about a burglary in progress in the 600 block of 11th St. The owner of that residence told officers there was an unknown male inside his garage. A man, later determined as Weiss, was inside a vehicle in the garage. He had gained access to the car by shattering the passenger side window.
He was taken into custody and was displaying symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and told officers he did not reside at the house on 11th Street and that the vehicle he was sitting in was not his, according to the release.
Officers confirmed with Weiss at the Yuba County Jail that he had appeared in movies and television shows. Weiss played the character Goldberg in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks.”
Weiss was booked into Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. He pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon to two counts of burglary and had his bail reduced from $52,500 to $25,000, but he remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
He is next scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court on Feb. 5 for a pre-hearing conference at 9 a.m. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.