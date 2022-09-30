Rick Ramirez doesn’t like to call himself a motivational speaker. He simply has a story to tell and hopes that kids connect with his message of self-empowerment, accountability and positivity.
A child from the housing projects in El Paso, Texas, turned U.S. Marine, boxer and educator, Ramirez shares his life story with the intent of helping students and teachers reach their full potential.
Ramirez visited Andros Karperos School in Yuba City on Thursday to speak in front of sixth through eighth grade students. Assistant Principal Sarjit Hayer said that Ramirez was invited to speak as part of the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Solutions program, which encourages student pride, interaction and positive learning behaviors.
Ramirez said that he created his presentation, titled “The Power of Why,” to help kids become better students and better people. His goal with each presentation is to share his life experiences and help students relate to his message, identify their purpose and commit to their goals in school and life.
“If I can reach one person, then my job is done,” he said.
Ramirez opened his presentation by recalling his upbringing in a neighborhood formerly known as the Devil’s Triangle for its high crime and gang activity. He said that growing up without positive role models and struggling academically led him to believe that he only had two paths in life: join a gang or join the military.
After losing three of his cousins to gang violence, Ramirez spent four years in the Marines which he said left him feeling unfulfilled. In order to find his purpose, he decided to pursue boxing and a college degree.
After announcing these goals, Ramirez faced obstacles in finding a trainer and earning his degree. He said that, at 22, he was turned away from several gyms for being too old to train.
Ramirez encouraged students to take away a message of perseverance from this part of his story.
“You are not alone in the way that you all are feeling. These obstacles in life allow us to prove haters wrong and prove ourselves right,” he said.
Ramirez eventually met Louie Maldonado, a boxing trainer and father figure to Ramirez. With Maldonado’s help and motivation, Ramirez was able to achieve his goals of graduating college and becoming a Golden Glove winner in 2015.
Ramirez is currently a part-time teacher at Canyon Hills Middle School in El Paso as well as a full-time doctorate student. He hopes to use his degree to become a principal in his school district and continue educating students and fellow teachers.
Throughout his presentation, Ramirez displayed a golden belt that he was given in a boxing tournament. At the end of each session, he calls on a student in the audience to wear the belt and lead their classmates in the Champion Pledge.
Ramirez developed the CHAMP acronym – committed, honest, accountable, motivated and proud – to remind students of which positive behaviors to exhibit in their lives.
Karam Veershahi, an eighth grade student at Andros Karperos School, was chosen based on his positive attitude and energy during the assembly.
“I could see his energy from the start. His light shines so bright that I had to pull him aside and let him know that nothing will burn it out,” Ramirez said.