To honor the lengthy Caltrans career of a Yuba-Sutter native, more than 100 people gathered on a newly constructed boardwalk near the Bay Bridge for a dedication ceremony on Monday.
Yuba City native Bimla Gill Rhinehart, who served as the California Transportation Commission’s member on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Toll Bridge Program Oversight Committee and was a member of the review committee overseeing the Bay Bridge re-build project, died in 2013 at the age of 51.
That committee voted unanimously last December to recognize Gill Rhinehart’s near three decades long career with Caltrans by dedicating the Bimla Rhinehart Vista Point, located atop Pier E2 of the original east span of the Bay Bridge adjacent to Yerba Buena Island. This idea was brought to the board by former MTC executive director Steve Heminger.
“When Bimla joined the committee she was an incredible breath of fresh air”; said Heminger, who was on hand to dedicate the boardwalk.
“This will be a wonderful way to remember Bimla, her achievements and her life.”
The pier will be open on the weekends only until next spring and then will be open daily.
Rhinehart moved with her family to Yuba City from Punjab, India in 1967 and attended Barry Elementary, Yuba City High School and Yuba College. She went on to earn bachelor of science degrees in both finance and accounting from California State University, Chico and later attended graduate school at the University of California, Davis.
Rhinehart had 27 years of experience with Caltrans and served for four years as the division chief of Right of Way and Land Surveys after serving as the acting division Chief of Budgets and deputy director of External Affairs and Special Projects Manager.