A former Colusa police officer accused of embezzlement and grand theft is being held at the Sutter County Jail after being arrested Tuesday by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office.
Elden Henry Tamez, of Yuba City, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of grand theft and one count of embezzlement in December, after an investigation found that the 19-year veteran of the Colusa Police Department allegedly embezzled funds from the department between 2018 and 2019.
The charges, filed by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 27, 2019, allege that Tamez embezzled at least $950 in funds from the department’s canine account, as well as at least $950 from the Colusa Peace Officers Association, but court documents do not specify the exact amounts that Tamez is believed to have taken.
Prior to charges being filed, an investigation into the matter was conducted by an agency outside of the county and focused on the timeframe of Oct. 26, 2018, through Oct. 31, 2019, in particular.
During that time, Tamez served as a lieutenant with the Colusa Police Department, second in command behind the police chief.
Tamez resigned from his position on Oct. 17.
Tamez is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday for a setting of a preliminary hearing that will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Department two of the Colusa County Superior Court, located at 532 Oak Street in Colusa.
The Colusa County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case at this time.