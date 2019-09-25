A former Yuba City Council member recently announced his candidacy for the Sutter County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat.
Tej Maan will make a try for the seat opened up by the retirement of incumbent Supervisor Jim Whiteaker.
“I have had the honor and privilege of serving the residents of Sutter County in local elective office for two four-year terms on the Yuba City Council and working together we have made important progress for Sutter County,” he said in a press release. “In my time in local government, we promoted transparency, accountability and built trust ...”
Maan has also served as: president of the Yuba-Sutter Fair Board; ambassador to the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce; chairman of the American Red Cross Board; member of the Yuba-Sutter General Plan Advisory Committee; is a Yuba-Sutter Lead graduate; and other community service organizations. Currently, Maan serves as vice president of the Yuba City Kiwanis, and is a member of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber Board of Directors
In his press release, he said that while serving on the Yuba City Council, he stressed that some of his main accomplishments were: bringing leadership focus to repairing long-neglected levees; prioritizing public safety to ensure law enforcement had the tools needed to push back against gang activity and keeping neighborhoods safe; and promoting economic growth by attracting business and jobs through smart zoning planning and promoting a pro-business leadership climate.
A long-term resident, he said he and his wife make their home in Yuba City, where he “continues the family legacy of farming and community service.”
For more information: www.TejMaan.com or call 300-7800.