Browns Valley resident Todd Andrew Tyler, a man who previously worked for the Yuba City Unified School District and pleaded no contest in a 2022 hate speech case, was reportedly arrested Tuesday and booked into Yuba County Jail on new charges that include criminal threats and stalking.

According to police records, Tyler was arrested at his home in the 9500 block of Peoria Road on Tuesday. Katy Goodson, with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said the reporting party claimed that Tyler “was making threats and continuing to drive by the property (stalking).” Goodson confirmed that there was an additional charge for a violation of probation.

