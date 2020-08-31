A former Kynoch Elementary School counselor who had been serving a 22-year prison sentence for child molestation was released on parole Monday, according to a news release from Yuba County Victim Services.
William Babcock, now 72, started his term in state prison in October 2002 after pleading guilty to eight counts of child molestation. He was arrested in April 2002 after misconduct was reported to law enforcement and an investigation ensued. Babcock had worked at the school since 1993.
Some of Babcock’s victims were awarded settlements in suits against him and the Marysville Joint Unified School District in the years after his incarceration. Currently, there are three open civil lawsuits that have been filed this year in Yuba County Superior Court. One of those suits involves a plaintiff that was allegedly abused by Babcock at Marysville First Presbyterian Church where Babcock was a member and provided counseling.
Babcock was released Monday to the Oxnard area as a condition of his release and will not be returning to Yuba County, according to the release. He will be supervised by state parole in Southern California. Victim Services said it will be in contact with Babcock’s parole agent. Anyone with concerns or questions can call Victim Services at 741-6275.