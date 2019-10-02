DALLAS – A Dallas County jury sentenced Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison after convicting the former police officer of murdering her upstairs neighbor Botham Jean in his apartment last year.
Guyger, 31, had been facing between five and 99 years or life in prison.
Brandt Jean, Botham’s teenage brother, took a moment after the sentence was announced to speak directly to Guyger.
“If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you,” he said.
He said he wanted for Guyger what his brother would have wanted.
“I think giving your life to Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want for you,” he told her. “I love you as a person, and I don’t wish anything bad on you.”
“Can I give her a hug, please?” Brandt Jean asked. “Please.”
As soon as he got the OK, Guyger rushed to Brandt Jean and wrapped her arms around him, holding him in a long embrace. Sobbing could be heard in the courtroom.
In the hallway, the news of the sentence prompted chants of protest: “No justice, no peace.”
Dee Crane, the mother of Tavis Crane, a young black man shot by an Arlington police officer in 2017, cried as she asked: “How many of us does it take to get justice?”
“What about my son? What about Botham Jean?” Crane said through tears. “How many of us is it going to take before you understand that our lives matter?”
Activist Dominique Alexander said the 10-year sentence was insufficient. He called on the community to attend a protest outside the courthouse Wednesday evening.
Some members of the Jean family, including his older sister Allisa Findley, remained in the courtroom after the decision.
Before they delivered their decision, jurors heard tearful testimony from those who knew Jean best during the sentencing phase of the trial.
His father, Bertrum Jean, told the jury he longed to see his oldest son again, and while every day is a struggle, Sundays were especially hard for the devout St. Lucians.
“How could it be possible?” he continued, shaking his head and dabbing at his eyes with a white handkerchief. “I’ll never see him again.”
On Sundays, the father, who lives in their native St. Lucia, would wait for his son to get home from his worship service in Dallas so they could talk about what happened in church. Botham, 26, would send his father photos of whatever he was cooking that day.
He still can’t watch videos of Botham singing.
“I’m still not ready for it,” he said. “It hurts me that he’s not there.”
Prosecutor LaQuita Long displayed a photo of Bertrum and Allison Jean at their son’s funeral. She asked what was going through his head when it was taken.
“How could that happen to us, our family?” Bertrum Jean said through tears. “How could we have lost Botham – such a sweet boy. He tried his best to live a good, honest life. He loved God. He loved everyone. How could this happen to him?”
A juror wiped away tears with the collar of her denim jacket when Jean broke down on the stand. Then other jurors began to wipe their own eyes.
When Jean sat back down in the gallery, his teenage son, Brandt, put his arm around him.