A former day care owner accused of child molestation will serve 21 years to life in prison after entering a plea of no contest on Friday, according to a news release from the Marysville Police Dept.
According to the release, the department received a report in August 2018 alleging that Luis Herrejon, 46, had sexually molested a juvenile who attended the Leonor Family Child Care in Marysville, a facility Herrejon co-owned and operated. MPD conducted an investigation into the allegations in partnership with the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Social Services – Community Care Licensing Division. Additional victims were identified during the investigation and Herrijon was arrested in April 2019 for multiple molestation-related felony criminal offenses.
Herrihon appeared in a Yuba County Superior courtroom on Friday and entered a no contest plea to two counts of lewd acts with a minor and one count of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10.
As part of the plea agreement, Herrejon accepted a sentence of 21 years to life in the prison. Herrejon is scheduled to appear in court May 1 for a sentencing hearing.