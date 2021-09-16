During a brief special meeting on Wednesday, the North Yuba Water District voted 3-0 to appoint former director Donald Forguson to fill the vacant Division 4 position.
President Gary Hawthorne, Vice President Doug Nielson and Director Fred Mitchell voted to appoint Forguson. Director Ginger Hughes was present but had technical difficulties and her vote was not recorded, according to NYWD General Manager Jeff Maupin.
Forguson was one of three individuals who wrote letters of interest in filling the vacancy. Marieke Furnee and Peter Pillsbury Jr. submitted letters along with Forguson.
On Aug. 27, former Division 4 Director Gretchen Flohr resigned from her position during a regular board meeting. The district posted the vacancy on Aug. 30 accepting letters of interest. The special meeting on Wednesday was scheduled to interview and appoint a replacement, Maupin said.
During the meeting held via Zoom, Furnee addressed the directors as to why she should be appointed. A motion was made to appoint Forguson and a vote was taken without discussion.
Flohr won the Division 4 seat from Forguson in 2018 and said she had enough of being shut down by the other directors for the last three years.
“It’s a quorum of corruption,” Flohr said on Thursday.
She said other directors stopped her from handing out written materials to the public and wrote resolutions specifically to restrict her actions. She said her efforts to revise the rules for more transparency were met with opposition.
“I got tired of it,” Flohr said.
In March 2020, Flohr filed a lawsuit against the district to gain access to preliminary and final engineering plans related to the Forbestown Ditch Pipeline Project. The district filed a cross-complaint against Flohr. On July 30, 2020, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Stephen Berrier ordered the district to produce the records requested by Flohr and dismissed the cross-complaint, according to Appeal archives.
Flohr said she resigned because she felt she could do more from outside of the district.
In his letter of interest, Forguson said he lives in the district and within Division 4 and has served on the board for three consecutive terms.
“I’m fully versed on the district’s goal and objectives,” Forguson said in the letter. “I feel this will make for a smooth transition where I can be of immediate benefit. I hope to reactivate the projects that will restore irrigation water to my division.”