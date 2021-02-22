Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green had words of encouragement for a former Sutter County Sheriff’s dispatcher who Green placed on probation and ordered to pay $9,934 in restitution for receiving money after the defendant falsely claimed that she had cancer.
“You can change your life,” Green said. “…I know that you can do that.”
Sara Jeanette Barber, of Live Oak, pleaded no contest in December to felony embezzlement by fraud and misdemeanor making a false statement to obtain aid. Barber was originally charged with 16 counts for offenses that allegedly took place between June 2017 and July 2019. Barber solicited money from people through a fundraiser by claiming she had cancer when she did not. In addition, Barber submitted applications for welfare using false information.
At a sentencing hearing on Monday, Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich gave an overview of Barber’s actions and said she went to “great lengths” to maintain the lie. She received money from the Sutter County Firefighters Association and Yuba-Sutter Back the Badge. Heimlich said the fact that Barber was an employee of the sheriff’s office made the offenses worse because of her status as a public servant.
“It really just shocks the conscience of the district attorney’s office,” Heimlich said.
He asked that Green follow the recommendation of the probation department and sentence Barber to 120 days in county jail along with probation and ordering restitution.
Barber’s attorney Michael Sullinger said he did not condone his client’s actions, but said the fact that Barber was a county employee did not mean she should be treated harsher. As a U.S. citizen she is entitled to equal treatment under the law, Sullinger said.
He asked the court to not place Barber in jail for 120 days so she can take care of her children, keep her job to pay restitution and be able to receive the healthcare she requires that would not be possible to administer in jail. Sullinger also took issue with the probation department’s assertion in its report that Barber was not remorseful.
“I think it’s an opinion that she isn’t remorseful. She’s indicated to me that she’s remorseful,” Sullinger said. “… What she said is the truth – she spiraled.”
Sullinger said the offenses did not impede her ability to do her job as a dispatcher.
Green placed Barber on two years probation and ordered that she serve 60 days in Sutter County Jail. She said she sentenced her to less time so she could pay restitution. Barber must report to the jail by June 1 to start serving her time. Green said Barber would need to go to the jail 10 days before her turn in date to apply for an outside work release program.
“I wouldn’t say this shocks my conscience,” Green said of Barber’s actions.
Green ordered Barber to pay Meridian Fire Department Assistant Chief Nathan Hanks $431. Hanks purchased a rifle scope using his own money to donate to the raffle that the firefighter’s association put on for Barber, according to Heimlich.
Next, Barber will pay the Sutter County Firefighters Association $6,500 for the money it gave Barber from the fundraiser. Green said the association must use the money Barber gives back for charitable causes. Barber will pay Back the Badge $350.
Barber will pay $2,000 to Meridian Fire Department Chief Jason Cooper. He gave money to Barber out of his own pocket after she made false claims to him about medical expenses for her made up cancer and other bills she claimed she wouldn’t be able to pay, according to Heimlich.
Lastly, Green ordered Barber to pay $653 to Sutter County Health and Human Services.
Barber was arrested on Dec. 13, 2019, and has been out of custody since posting bail on Dec. 17, 2019.