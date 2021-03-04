The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yuba City man on probation while responding to a call for a verbal dispute, according to a department press release.
On Wednesday, Benjamin Ornelas, 57, was arrested for numerous charges including being a felon in possession of ammunition and weapons. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, and contacted Ornelas. During a probation search, ammunition was located on Ornelas’ person. Deputies found a loaded shotgun and more ammunition in Ornelas’ vehicle, according to the release. Ornelas was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to his probation status.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail on $36,000. As of late Thursday, Ornelas was no longer in custody.