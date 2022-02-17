After a large fire in October 2020 at the Hollywood Trailer Park in Marysville, the motivation to transform what was known as a homeless camp into a flower garden was sparked.
Through a partnership of community organizations and individuals, the former camp was turned into what is now blooming with wildflowers.
According to a news release, resources from Yuba Water Agency, Yuba County, Recology and the city of Marysville, along with other community members, joined forces to clean up and beautify the area after the fire. The project to turn the field into what it is today was led by Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen, firefighters from the Marysville Fire Department and Marysville Councilmember Dominique Belza.
Seed materials and expertise were donated by Botanica Landscape, the release said, and the area was eventually turned into a cleaner and more usable space.
“You can only grasp the magnitude in person as you look out over the garden and see it’s beauty,” Karlen said in a statement. “This is a Beauty and the Beast story. We took a problem area, cleaned it up, transformed it and now the community can safely enjoy the riverfront area in all its splendor.”
The city has invited the public to experience the revamped area at Second and A Street over the levee this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.