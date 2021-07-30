Former California Assemblyman and Yuba County Supervisor Dan Logue died at the age of 70 last week.
Logue served as a Yuba County supervisor from 2002-2008 before being elected to the California State Assembly to represent the Third District. He held that seat for six years.
“He will truly be missed,” current District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher said in a statement. “He loved this country and always fought for and honored our veterans. He was a community champion and force to be reckoned with in the legislature. My condolences to Peggy and family.”
Logue’s chief of staff while serving in the assembly was Cliff Wagner. Wagner met Logue in the Yuba-Sutter area in 2000 and the pair struck up a friendship.
“He was concerned about the direction of his local community and the leadership of the community and was interested in seeking elected office at the county level,” Wagner said.
Wagner helped Logue with his reelection to the board of supervisors before serving as Logue’s chief of staff. Wagner now works as the city administrator for the city of Gridley.
“Dan was a person of the highest character and integrity,” Wagner said. “He was an ultimate problem solver and he loved to help people and get things done. It didn’t matter what your party affiliation was, it didn’t matter if you supported him or not, he was prepared to jump into action and fix problems.”
Wagner said Logue was instrumental in securing major investment for levee rehabilitation and repairs for Yuba County while he worked on the board of supervisors. Through his work, the county had shovel-ready projects in 2006 that continued through 2008.
“I was saddened to hear the news of Dan’s passing,” District 4 State Senator Jim Nielsen said in a statement. “For a number of years, his folks lived a few doors down from me in Woodland. I helped Dan start Woodland’s Young Republican Club in my first Senate term. Sympathies to Peggy and the family.”
Logue died on July 22 after dealing with a number of different medical conditions that impacted his quality of life in the last couple of years, according to Wagner. Chief among them was kidney dysfunction. Logue was on dialysis and was a prospect to receive a kidney donation. Wagner said the combination of the impacts of the pandemic and the sum total of Logue’s health conditions made it difficult to secure a donation. Logue died at his home in Live Oak.
On Tuesday, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors adjourned in memory of Logue, said Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown.
“Dan Logue had a well-earned reputation for dedicated-feistiness in the way he represented Yuba County, and particularly Linda residents, during his time with the board of supervisors,” Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen said in a statement. “I really believe his influence in that community will be evident for years to come, including his role in naming POW/MIA Park in the Edgewater development.”
Funeral services will be held at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D St., Marysville, on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be a procession to Sierra View Cemetery for a short graveside service. Wagner said all who knew and loved Logue are invited to attend.
“Dan was motivated by his concern and love for other people,” Wagner said. “He was genuinely committed to helping others his entire life and dedicated to that mission.”