Early Saturday morning the building at 6000 Lindhurst Avenue in Linda reportedly caught fire for unknown reasons calling for multiple Yuba-Sutter fire agencies to be called out to the premises.
The building was once a mall in Linda, but has been vacant for multiple years, Linda Fire Protection District Chief Kyle Heggstrom said.
Heggstrom said approximately one-third of the building was involved in heavy smoke and fire before 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Agencies from Wheatland, Marysville, Olivehurst, Beale Air Force and Yuba City all reported to the location to help extinguish the blaze, Heggstrom said.
While the building is vacant and has been for years, Heggstrom said an occupant was removed from the interior after firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were continuing suppression efforts at around 11 a.m. due to the possibility that a wall could come down.
Heggstrom said the size of the building and amount of fire activity had him concerned that a part of the structure could collapse.
“Aerial streams from firefighters, he said, were implemented to cool the interior of the building
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Heggstrom said.