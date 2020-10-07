Former PTA president for Browns Valley School Tawny Jean Belza appeared in Yuba County Superior Court with her attorney via video conference for a pre-hearing conference Wednesday.
Belza is charged with one count of felony embezzlement. The charge stems from approximately $19,000 coming up missing from the Browns Valley School PTA between October 2018 and March 2019 while Belza was president and had access to all the money, according to court documents. Belza allegedly had physical control of missing fundraiser deposits in excess of $6,000 in the form of cash and checks. A review of her bank statements obtained in a warrant found there were four cash deposits into her bank account that equaled just over $4,000.
Wednesday’s hearing was continued to Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. to allow time for Belza’s attorney to discuss a potential resolution of the case with Deputy District Attorney John Vaceck, according to Vacek. The charge against Belza was filed on Aug. 18 but she was not arrested. She appeared in court for her arraignment on Sept. 17 and is out of custody on the promise to appear at all court hearings.