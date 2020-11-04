Former PTA president for the Browns Valley School Tawny Jean Belza pleaded no contest to misdemeanor embezzlement and paid $19,430 in court on Wednesday, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney John Vacek.
Belza was originally charged with felony embezzlement. Vacek said it was amended to a misdemeanor to ensure the PTA received immediate restitution instead of having to wait for a possible jury trial to take place.
The original charge stemmed from approximately $19,000 coming up missing from the Browns Valley School PTA between October 2018 and March 2019 while Belza was president and had access to all the money, according to court documents. Belza had physical control of missing fundraiser deposits in excess of $6,000 in the form of cash and checks. A review of her bank statements obtained in a warrant found there were four cash deposits into her bank account that equaled just over $4,000.
Belza was sentenced to two year’s probation and no jail time on Wednesday, according to Vacek.
She will have to complete 120 service hours as part of the Sheriff’s Work Program.
“Several representatives of the Browns Valley School PTA made statements expressing their distress and disappointment at Ms. Belza’s actions,” Vacek said in an email Wednesday.