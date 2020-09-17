Tawny Belza, a former PTA President for Browns Valley School, had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf to felony embezzlement Thursday.
Belza appeared in Yuba County Superior Court alongside her attorney Christy Van Stelle. Judge Julia Scrogin recalled a warrant that was issued for Belza’s arrest on Aug. 25 and released her on her promise to return to court for further proceedings.
According to court documents, between October 2018 and March 2019 approximately $19,000 came up missing from the Browns Valley School PTA while Belza was president and had access to all the money.
Belza is also alleged to have had physical control of missing fundraiser deposits in excess of $6,000 in the form of cash and checks. A review of her bank statements obtained in a search warrant found there were four cash deposits into her bank account that equaled just over $4,000, according to court documents.
The charge was filed by the district attorney’s office on Aug. 18. She will next appear in court for a prehearing conference on Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. At that hearing, the date of her preliminary hearing will be discussed.