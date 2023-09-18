Late last week, the PG&E Corporation Foundation announced that former River Valley High School student Alejandro Macias of Yuba City was among other students in the state who were awarded a scholarship by the nonprofit organization.

Macias’ award of $5,000 from the foundation was among the $350,000 given through the 2023 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program to a total of 60 students who are pursuing higher education in California. The former River Valley graduate is currently attending the University of California, Berkeley and majoring in electrical engineering and computer science.

