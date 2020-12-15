A former Sutter County Sheriff’s dispatcher pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement and making a false statement to obtain aid.
Sara Jeanette Barber, of Live Oak, was arrested in December 2019 for offenses that allegedly took place between June 2017 and July 2019.
According to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich, Barber solicited money from people through a fundraiser by claiming she had cancer when she did not.
She received around $6,500 from the fundraiser.
In addition, Barber submitted applications for welfare using false information.
At a hearing on Friday, Barber pleaded no contest to two of the 16 felony and misdemeanor counts she had been charged with.
Her trial had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday but was vacated after her pleas were entered.
Barber has been out of custody since posting bail on Dec. 17, 2019.
She will be sentenced on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.