WASHINGTON – Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told lawmakers Friday that President Donald Trump was behind the decision to recall her early from Kyiv in May based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”
Her comments, which came at a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill, could have profound implications for the ongoing House impeachment inquiry that centers around the president’s attempts to get Ukraine’s newly elected government to investigate his possible 2020 political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democrats said they had to subpoena Yovanovitch, who is still a State Department employee, to appear before three House committees on Friday after the State Department, “at the direction of the White House,” ordered her Thursday evening not to appear.
In a statement calling that White House directive “illegitimate,” the chairmen of the three committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry reiterated that such efforts to block potential witnesses from testifying “will be deemed obstruction of a coequal branch of government and an adverse inference may be drawn against the president on the underlying allegations of corruption and coverup.”
According to Yovanovitch’s opening statement, which was obtained by several news organizations, she lamented that the State Department has been “hollowed out” under Trump, and speculated about why the president’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and others involved in Trump’s shadow campaign with Ukrainian officials, had pushed for her removal.
“I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me,” she planned to say, according to the opening statement. “But individuals who have been named in the press as contacts of Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”
She also told lawmakers that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told her in April that there was “a concerted campaign” behind her ouster. “He also said that I had done nothing wrong,” Yovanovitch’s opening statement said.
Giuliani, himself now confirmed to be under criminal investigation, and other Trump allies argued that Yovanovitch, a career diplomat with 33 years of experience, had become an impediment to their efforts to search for damaging material on Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
It was two months after her removal that Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for “a favor” during a July 25 telephone conversation, sparking the whistleblower complaint filed weeks later that ultimately led to the impeachment inquiry. During that call, Trump trashed Yovanovitch specifically, telling Zelenskiy she was “bad news” and vowing that “she’s going to go through some things.”
California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, attacked Yovanovitch on Friday on Fox News for “badmouthing the Trump administration,” and called her a “partisan ambassador” who was “coordinating” with Democrats.
In her opening statement, Yovanovitch denied that she had ever tried to curtail Ukraine’s corruption investigations and called the notion that she was disloyal to Trump “fictitious.”
Illinois Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley, who took part in the deposition, called Yovanovitch “a brave woman” for defying the administration’s attempts to sideline her and squash her testimony.
Earlier this week, the White House directed Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, not to testify to the same committees. Sondland’s lawyer said Friday that the former Oregon hotelier, who was appointed ambassador after donating $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, will testify on Thursday.
Fiona Hill, who served as senior director for Europe and Russian affairs at the National Security Council until she stepped down in August, is scheduled to testify on Monday and is expected to offer further insight into Trump’s efforts to use foreign policy to boost his political campaign.
Yovanovitch’s name featured prominently in the indictment in New York of two businessmen who helped Giuliani set up meetings in Ukraine.
The indictment, made public Thursday after the two men were arrested while allegedly attempting to flee the country, charged Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman with campaign finance law violations for allegedly funneling foreign money to numerous candidates and committees, including a super PAC supporting the president and a congressman who later encouraged Trump to recall Yovanovitch.
Parnas was born in Ukraine, while Fruman was born in Belarus. The two were held on $1 million bond after their arrests at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, and remain in federal custody.
Federal prosecutors and agents are still examining financial dealings involving Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official who did not want to be identified discussing the case.
A lawyer for the two men told Congress last month they had assisted in Giuliani’s representation of Trump and have also been “represented by Mr. Giuliani in connection with their personal and business affairs.”
Depending on what they find, Giuliani “could be in some jeopardy here,” said Jim Cohen, a law professor at Fordham University.
Cohen said federal prosecutors often leverage suspects to provide information about more high-profile suspects, such as Giuliani, who has repeatedly discussed his efforts to influence Ukraine policy on behalf of the president.
“Rudy has a target on his back,” Cohen said.
The three House committees involved in the impeachment inquiry have subpoenaed Parnas and Fruman, and again warned that noncompliance with document requests and deposition orders would be viewed as evidence of obstruction.
Although it’s unclear if matters beyond Trump’s dealings with Ukraine ultimately will be part of the Democrats’ impeachment probe, his opponents won a round in the courts Friday when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld Congress’ right to demand Trump’s business and accounting records.
A three-judge panel on the court affirmed, 2-1, that Congress has broad investigative powers. They rejected the argument from Trump’s lawyers that the House Oversight and Reform Committee had no legitimate legislative reason to demand the files from the accounting firm Mazars USA.
Disputes between Congress and the president “are a recurring plot in our national story,” the judges wrote.
“And that is precisely what the Framers intended,” they wrote. “Having considered the weighty interests at stake in this case, we conclude that the subpoena issued by the Committee to Mazars is valid and enforceable.”