Larken J. Macbeth, formerly of Wheatland Union High School, has always been fond of anything related to military aircraft.
Macbeth, a 2012 graduate of Wheatland, was inspired to go into the military by his father, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, and the film “Top Gun.”
“I wanted to serve my country and the movie, ‘Top Gun,’ inspired me to join the Navy,” Macbeth said. “I felt being a force of good was a requirement for anyone who was able.”
Macbeth is currently a member of the Officer Candidate School, which is a 13-week program in Newport, R.I., that trains individuals to become commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy.
According to Captain Dave Hecht, who is the Public Affairs Officer for the Chief of Naval Personnel in Washington, D.C., Macbeth is more than halfway through his training and is hoping to start his naval career as a drone operator.
There are four phases of Officer Candidate School training. The first lasts for three weeks and focuses on administrative requirements that include medical and dental screenings, not to mention testing a candidate’s physical capabilities.
An initial strength test is administered to each candidate during the first three weeks, according to a news release submitted by the Navy.
From there, the training transitions to academics and militarization events to instill discipline and build confidence, the release said.
The last two phases of the program occur over three weeks – at which time students are referred to as “candidate officers,” according to the Navy.
Macbeth is currently within the latter two phases of the program and begins each day at 5 a.m.
“They always found new ways to push us to new limits,” Macbeth said. “The rest of our day was very structured, but it was up to us as a class to move from place to place and attend all required courses on time. There were many days where people were mentally challenged, with very little time to learn new material. My graduating classmates have formed a strong and unique bond because of our resiliency.”
The program, each year, trains 66 percent of all U.S. Naval officers and commissions 45 percent of all line officers through the four programs of Officer Candidate School.
Macbeth’s role upon graduation of the program will be as a drone operator, which he went on to explain.
“The drones we will be flying are aerial refuelers or flying gas stations, as I like to call them,” Macbeth said. “They are a support aircraft made to assist strike fighter squadrons and increase overall mission capability.”
Growing up in Northern California, Macbeth had a strong relationship with his father, Dr. Gordon Macbeth, whom he referred to as a quiet man but extremely intelligent. Macbeth said his father, who is a retired vascular surgeon at David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, now lives in Roseville with his wife, Norma Macbeth.
“We always talked about big ideas like space travel, scientific advancements, and politics,” the younger Macbeth said.
The two also jammed together in a band, he said.
“I was the lead guitarist, while he played rhythm guitar and sang,” Macbeth said. “It was some of the best times I had in high school.”
Gordon Macbeth, Larken’s stepfather, said the music the two shared helped his son grow into the man that he is today.
“Our common link was music,” the elder Macbeth said. “I think this was the basis of his ability to focus and achieve what he was interested in and what he wanted to do. This ability to devote 100 percent effort helped him through college and eventually into his military service.”
With Larken Macbeth on the cusp of achieving another rung on his ladder of accomplishments, it is a pleasing feeling for a man who first met him at 15 years old through the strings of a guitar.
“Both his mother and I are very proud to see the man he has become and to see him reach his goals as a naval officer,” Gordon Macbeth said.
According to Hecht, Larken Macbeth is on schedule to graduate from the OCS program in late February and be a commissioned officer of the lowest rank in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard – a ranking above chief warrant officer and below lieutenant.