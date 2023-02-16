Tom Pfeffer, a former Yuba City councilmember and Sutter County supervisor, died on Feb. 9 at the age of 84.
Pfeffer, who also was a longtime businessman in the community, served on the Yuba City City Council for eight years after being elected in 1975, according to his family. During those eight years, he served two terms as the city’s mayor.
His family said along with his many accomplishments while in office, he also led the city in its purchase and development of City Hall.
Barbara LeVake, a former Sutter County supervisor, said during Pfeffer’s time as mayor, he declared a week of mourning and prayer after the May 21, 1976, bus disaster which led to the death of 28 Yuba City High School students and an adult adviser.
In 1982, Pfeffer was elected to the Sutter County Board of Supervisors, ultimately serving for eight years, which included two terms as chairman of the board.
Pfeffer was born on Jan. 4, 1939, to Ansel and Freda Pfeffer in Noble County, Ohio, according to his family. He was the middle of three sons and worked on the dairy farm that his father owned. Following his high school graduation, Pfeffer worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., as one of three couriers who delivered J. Edgar Hoover’s personal mail to the White House, the Pentagon, and the Capitol, according to his family.
After meeting his future wife Jean Campbell in D.C., the couple moved to California to join Pfeffer’s parents who had sold the family’s farm.
Pfeffer later spent two years in military service after being “surprised with a draft notice,” according to the family. He was assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado, and later had his first daughter, Becky, while living in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Once his time in service was completed, Pfeffer moved back to Yuba City and eventually had another daughter, Jill, and a son, Todd. His father, who previously ran the family’s farm, bought a liquor store in 1966, which was renamed to Pfeffer’s Liquor. Pfeffer would go on to manage that store for 12 years, his family said.
Pfeffer later earned a contractor’s license and with this father began TAC Construction. His family said that together they “built over 200 homes in Marysville and Yuba City as well as offices and condos.”
Along with his elected positions and business accomplishments, Pfeffer also was a member of the Beale Military Liaison Committee Board of Directors for 20 years, the family said. He was selected to be a “High Flyer” at Beale Air Force Base, “which allowed him to ride in an F-15 over Lake Tahoe and the Golden Gate Bridge.” He also served on the Fremont-Rideout Board of Directors and one term on the Sutter County Grand Jury.
Pfeffer is survived by his wife, Jean; his three children, Becky Darwazeh, Jill Patrick, and Todd Pfeffer; his brother, Jerry; and five grandchildren, Hannah, Katey and Lily Patrick, and Calvin and Brody Pfeffer.
A private service for Pfeffer will be held at Sierra View Mortuary & Memorial Park in Olivehurst. A celebration of life service was expected to be held sometime in March.