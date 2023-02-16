Tom Pfeffer, a former Yuba City councilmember and Sutter County supervisor, died on Feb. 9 at the age of 84.

Pfeffer, who also was a longtime businessman in the community, served on the Yuba City City Council for eight years after being elected in 1975, according to his family. During those eight years, he served two terms as the city’s mayor.

Tags

Recommended for you