Following the resignation earlier this month of G.H. Javaheripour as president of Yuba College, the Yuba Community College District board appointed a new interim president to assist in the transition while the district searches for a permanent replacement.
The district named Judy Walters as interim president of the Yuba-Sutter college. Walters has an extensive background in education, with past experiences in top leadership positions at Woodland Community College, Berkeley City College, Diablo Valley College and the Chabot Las Positas Community College District. She also worked as a consultant for the Yuba Community College District chancellor in 2012.
“I’ve worked at YCCD before and was an interim president at Woodland (Community College),” Walters said. “I am thrilled to be interim president at Yuba College, and we are currently doing a search for the permanent president.”
Walters took over the position in early March for Javaheripour, who had held the president position since being appointed in February 2015.
“(My time at Yuba College) was some of the best five years of my life,” Javaheripour said. “I learned a lot, I made a lot of great relationships, and I’m so proud of the college and how we came close and connected to the community. I’m certain our new leadership will continue the great work and make the college the service provider the community needs.”
Javaheripour said the reason for his departure came down to a need for a change of pace. He accepted a position as the vice chancellor of educational support services for the Yosemite Community College District, where he will oversee departments such as IT, Human Resources and Institutional Effectiveness, Planning and Accreditation at the district level, according to a welcome message sent out by the district located in Modesto.
He officially started in the position on March 2.
Prior to accepting the new position, Javaheripour had applied for and was named one of five finalists for the president position at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque last November but was ultimately not selected.
“It was sure hard to see him go, but I, of course, respect his personal reasons for needing to make the move,” said Dr. Douglas Houston, chancellor of the Yuba Community College District.