Donn Wilson, the former engineer-administrator of Yuba Water Agency, died Feb. 14 at the age of 89.
According to officials with Yuba Water, Wilson oversaw work at the agency from 1987 to 2000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Donn Wilson, the former engineer-administrator of Yuba Water Agency, died Feb. 14 at the age of 89.
According to officials with Yuba Water, Wilson oversaw work at the agency from 1987 to 2000.
“Donn was exceptional both as a leader and as a friend,” Brent Hastey, a former Yuba Water board director, said in a statement. “One moment that stands out in particular was following the ‘97 flood, when he invited me and my family – a total of nine of us – to stay at his house after ours was flooded. I will never forget that act of kindness.”
Wilson was born in Phoenix in 1933 to Max and Mayme Wilson, according to his family. In 1953 he met his wife, Doreen. Not long after meeting his future wife, Donn Wilson enlisted in the Marine Corps and served during the Korean War.
On Aug. 17, 1957, Wilson married Doreen in Carmel. According to the family, the Wilsons then welcomed two boys to the family – Scot in 1960 and Kyle in 1964.
Wilson began his professional career working for irrigation districts in Madera and Tulare. In 1989, he became the head of Yuba Water.
“Donn played a big role in reducing flood risk and balancing Yuba County’s water supplies,” Yuba Water Board Director Charlie Mathews said in a statement.
According to officials, while at the water agency “Wilson championed modest water transfers to other regions in need in California to raise funds for much-needed levee improvements in Yuba County. The income from these early water transfers was critical in helping the agency secure additional state and federal funding for levee studies and significant levee improvements in the late 1990s and early 2000s.”
Wilson also helped expand groundwater monitoring in the region and implemented a comprehensive water supply plan to restore dwindling groundwater levels in the southern portion of Yuba County.
Wilson is survived by his wife, two sons and their extended family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.