With the primary election a little over a month away, candidates running for available seats in Yuba County will discuss a variety of topics during a forum tonight hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal-Democrat.
Eleven candidates are running for five seats, which include an at-large position on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors, a Yuba County Superior Court judge position (Office 2), and three seats on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors (District 2/District 3/District 4).
–Candidates running for the Yuba Water Agency position include incumbent Charlie Mathews and John Nicoletti.
–Melanie Bendorf and Terry Spies are running for the available judgeship in Yuba County.
–In District 2, supervisor candidates include incumbent Mike Leahy and challengers Don Blaser and Stephen Heter. In District 3, incumbent Doug Lofton faces Seth Fuhrer. For District 4, incumbent Gary Bradford is running against Joe Henderson.
The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The Appeal-Democrat will also be livestreaming tonight’s forum on Facebook (@AppealDemocrat).
This is the second forum put on by the chamber and Appeal ahead of the 2020 primary election, which will take place on March 3. Sutter County candidates participated in a forum held on Jan. 22 at Boyd Hall. Video of that forum is still available on the Appeal Facebook page.