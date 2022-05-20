Strong winds on Friday drove flames in Yuba County to 25 acres before firefighting crews were able to halt forward progress on a wildfire burning in the Camptonville area that prompted evacuations.
Forest Service officials said the fire, which was 20 percent contained and burning on federal land since about 9 a.m., had threatened structures along Old Toll Road and closed Highway 49 between Marysville and Ridge roads in Yuba County. Authorities said the fire started after a structure fire spread to nearby dry grass.
As of 2:15 p.m. Friday, firefighters had secured the heel of the fire, and they had knocked down flames and were building a containment line on the east side of Highway 49, Forest Service officials said in a news release. On the west side of the highway, air tankers dropped fire retardant to slow the spread around the head of the fire. Additional crews and equipment were arriving in the area to extend the containment line.
The Golden Fire was moving at a moderate rate of spread before Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reported progress on the blaze at 12:37 p.m. The wildfire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest Service in the Celestial Valley, about 2 miles southwest of Camptonville and just north of Highway 49. Six air tankers and four helicopters were being used to attack the blaze, along with hotshot crews, 12 fire engines from various agencies, a water tender and a dozer on the ground.
Yuba County officials said one area, Zone YUB-E012-A, east of Bullards Bar Reservoir had been ordered to evacuate around 10:30 a.m. Another area east of the reservoir, Zone YUB-E097, was under an evacuation advisory and residents there were asked to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Areas north and east of those two zones also were under advisory.
More information, including details on specific zones can be found at https://community.zonehaven.com.
Officials set up an evacuation center for displaced residents at the Alcouffe Center at 9185 Marysville Road in Oregon House. Camptonville school was closed early as a precautionary measure.
Another evacuation center opened at Madelyn Helling Library at 989 Helling Way in Nevada City for evacuated residents who find it easier to head toward Nevada County, Yuba County officials said.
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said Yuba County officials sent out a wireless emergency alert message for residents in the Camptonville area threatened by the Golden Fire. Due to the close proximity, some Nevada County residents may have also received this message. But the evacuation orders and advisories were issued for areas in Yuba County.