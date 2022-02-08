As COVID-19 case numbers begin to slide from the most recent surge, four additional deaths related to the virus were reported Tuesday.
According to health officials, four area residents died of COVID-19 recently. They include two individuals in their early 60s and mid-90s who were not vaccinated and two in their early 60s and early 70s who were vaccinated but not boosted.
“We will be reporting four COVID-19 related deaths today,” Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said in an email. “Please note that these deaths occurred in the past days to weeks, but all four were carefully reviewed by me using available clinical notes and death certificates to confirm that they are COVID-19 related deaths. This careful review process occurs for all COVID-19 deaths we report.”
As of Tuesday, there have been 313 total deaths related to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region. Of those deaths, 88.38 percent were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Health officials nationwide continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated or boosted to protect against COVID-19. While no vaccine is 100 percent effective, COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and the best way to protect against severe disease and illness. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.
There were 76 reported to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area with 11 in the intensive care unit. Similar to deaths, 85.7 percent of hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 have been among the unvaccinated population.