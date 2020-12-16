Four athletes began a 100-mile expedition from Donner Lake to Johnson’s Ranch near Wheatland in honor of a group from the Donner Party that attempted the same journey 174 years ago.
In the winter of 1846, about 80 members of the Donner Party became snowbound and trapped in the Sierra Nevada mountains and sent 17 people (10 men, five women and two children) to find help in a settlement near Sacramento 100 miles away, according to the group’s website.
Seven survived the 33-day trek and became known as the Forlorn Hope.
On Wednesday, 174 years to the day when the original group set off, Bob Crowley, Tim Twietmeyer, Jennifer Hemmen and Elke Reimer started their journey across the Sierra Nevada on foot. All four are ultra-distance athletes and will complete their expedition in five to six days. The goal is to progress 10 to 35 miles per day.
To track the group’s progress, visit forlornhope.org.