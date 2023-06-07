Presented by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, the Four Bridges String Quartet is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.

“For 84 years, the Oratorio Society has sponsored the annual performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and has also sponsored the annual concert series by the Yuba Sutter Symphony. In recent years the Society has enlarged its vision to include scholarships and assistance to young musicians,” Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, said in a statement. “Now we are beginning an additional program to sponsor chamber music concerts in our community. We hope this concert will be the first of many such chamber music concerts.”

