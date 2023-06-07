Presented by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, the Four Bridges String Quartet is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.
“For 84 years, the Oratorio Society has sponsored the annual performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and has also sponsored the annual concert series by the Yuba Sutter Symphony. In recent years the Society has enlarged its vision to include scholarships and assistance to young musicians,” Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, said in a statement. “Now we are beginning an additional program to sponsor chamber music concerts in our community. We hope this concert will be the first of many such chamber music concerts.”
Kersting said the Four Bridges String Quartet was recently formed by violinists Helen Graham and Corey Kersting, violist Zachary Zumstein, and cellist Alexandra Roedder. The concert on Monday will include Haydn’s String Quartet in E-flat major, op. 33 no. 2, Hob. III:38 “The Joke” as well as Dvorak’s String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96 “American.”
Along with the upcoming Yuba City concert, the Four Bridges String Quartet also will be performing at various senior citizen venues in the Grass Valley and Nevada City area.
Admission to Monday’s performance in Yuba City is free of charge, but donations will be accepted.
“We know this is not a normal day and time for a concert, but we are delighted that they could fit us into their schedule. This should be a very enjoyable one-hour concert presented by talented local musicians,” Chris Kersting said.
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church is located at 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City.