Four Fourteen, an artist-run gallery in Marysville, will host an opening reception on Friday to kick off the run of its newest exhibit, “Movement / Cure.”
According to a release issued by the gallery, “Movement / Cure” is a body of work by local artist Sarah Cabigas that expresses the catharsis and healing power of dance through drawings, an installation and video works.
“The exhibition aims to shift the perspective that dance is exclusively for trained individuals by exposing the more vulnerable and explorative sides of the craft,” a news release said.
Cabigas said this show is different from exhibits that have been on display at the gallery in the past for a few reasons, first of which being they have never had a show that revolves around dance.
“It was an interesting challenge to figure out how I can best translate my movements into other mediums, such as drawing and installation works, because I unfortunately can’t just dance 24/7 for the entirety of the show,” said Cabigas. “But as I was creating the art for ‘Movement / Cure’ I quickly began to realize that at its core, this show is about the process and how much more valuable the journey to the finished product is rather than the result. That is how I came to make multiple drawings studying my movements and ultimately adding a new meditative practice to my art making.”
Cabigas said while working through this process, she knew she wanted to show people how healing dance can be through her art.
“I feel that so many of us perceive dance as a spectacle rather than something we can engage with,” said Cabigas. “It’s a powerful way to learn about yourself and reconnect with yourself. I feel that now more than ever we need to learn how to move again. We’ve been stationary for so long, it can be so easy to fall into a rut. My hope is that this show will inspire others to dance, explore, and reconnect with themselves.”
The opening reception will be held on Friday at the gallery located at 414 Fourth St. in Marysville from 5-7 p.m.
“Movement / Cure” will remain on view through Nov. 5. The exhibition is free and will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. as well as by appointment.
Four Fourteen is an alternative art space equipped with artist studios, a gallery exhibition space, and installation galleries, according to the release, and operates as a cooperative, with gallery artists sharing the responsibility and ownership of exhibitions and projects.
For more information, visit www.fourfourteengallery.org. To make an appointment, email fourfourteengallery@gmail.com.