Four youths were arrested Sunday after Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a possible vehicle burglar, according to a press release from the department.
Around 12:17 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Carolyn Drive in Yuba City and conducted an area check.
According to the press release, several citizens called in a suspicious vehicle and people in the area looking into vehicles.
Deputies located the vehicle with four juveniles inside, marijuana, alcohol and a window punch.
After further investigation, the juveniles were arrested for numerous violations, including burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.
The juveniles were cited and released to their parents, according to the press release.